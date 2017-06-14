The Difference Learning Now Versus Then

Education is the number one way to either make your career or break your career—and no, I’m not just talking about institutionalized education.

Let me explain:

At age 18, we are expected to know exactly what we want in life. Here’s the thing: the internet is a large and complex source of navigation between all things intuitive and counter-intuitive.

I am part of the last generation who saw the internet grow, change and share itself with parts of the world previously, solely experienced via a map, magazine or expensive venture.

In other words, ten years ago, flying cars, 3D printed organs and communicative watches were fun to imagine.

Now they exist.

How can we confidently pick careers in this rapidly changing world? How many jobs don’t even exist yet?

If anything should be taught in high schools as an elective, it’s how to master monitoring the evolving market—I think that would be helpful to the students before they’re cast into the world. We have seen such an increasingly intense boom of technology, half the things I learned in school ten years ago have already been corrected and changed.

For example:

How much more change could there possibly be? A lot.

Politics, science, religion, technology, art, socialization and the workforce are rapidly evolving so quickly, opportunities are coming and going faster than they can be cultivated.

Knowing everything will be extremely different in only a year, how can anyone look at the the world and confidently decide on a path?

Well, that depends on your education—but not that kind of education.

Education extends far beyond institutions. We, as a people, must always educate ourselves to keep up with the changes happening daily. That’s what the internet has created for us: the ability to monitor and follow trends within our circles (as long as you know how to find reliable resources).

Anytime I struggle in a class, with job software, or even home-improvement I, like many others, go to Youtube and educate myself with any of the millions tutorials posted.

Although my parents taught me, I know plenty of people without the basic knowledge to change a tire. When finding themselves with a flat, they simply use their smartphones to do a little roadside research and—Boom! Knowledge acquired. Problem solved.

People ask me why I have chosen marketing as a career point. It’s a big switch from fine arts and marketing is allegedly a “dying department.” What I have found, much like fine art, is marketing will be around forever, just not in the way we know it today. Between VR and AR, the marketing world is about to have a serious facelift and I want to be in the operating room.

Think about 3D printing companies…do you think they knew exactly what industry they were going to be in 15 years ago? You bet they didn’t. I want to see where the next 15 years will take me…I’m already fantasizing about my self-automated-hover-scooter-cocktail-maker.

In short, the whole point is this: finding your path is going to be difficult, but fear not. The world is changing and it’s going to be overwhelming. Heck, I’m still overwhelmed.

Despite the swirling boom of changes, try to welcome it and remember: if your calling doesn’t seem to exist today, it might exist tomorrow. Make the best out of everything you see, learn and feel the changes moving you in the right direction. Everything is going to be okay.